12,480 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after buying an additional 924,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

