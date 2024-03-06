10,232 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Campbell Soup makes up approximately 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
Shares of CPB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.
Campbell Soup Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
