Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.26.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.25. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

