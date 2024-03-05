Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of ZG traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 424,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,282. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,120. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

