Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $535.25 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Zcash has a market cap of $535.25 million and $131.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.78 or 0.00051333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00062506 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018545 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
