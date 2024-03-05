Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 133,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 703,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

