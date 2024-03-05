Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 over the last 90 days. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

