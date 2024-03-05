Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Xperi Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xperi has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $1,972,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

