Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Xerox by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 402.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 43.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,124 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xerox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

