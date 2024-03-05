Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xencor

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 65.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 586,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.