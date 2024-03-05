Xai (XAI) Price Tops $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Xai has a total market cap of $353.69 million and approximately $123.65 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.311873 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $119,344,723.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

