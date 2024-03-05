Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $71,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 763,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

