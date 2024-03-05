Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.26. 1,022,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,799. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.01. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,077 shares of company stock worth $106,854,095 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

