Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the basic materials company's stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $455.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.92 and a 200-day moving average of $399.69. The company has a market cap of $219.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Linde has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $456.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

