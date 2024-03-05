Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.73.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEE opened at $34.55 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.