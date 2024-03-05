WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 177,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 179,812 shares.The stock last traded at $46.54 and had previously closed at $46.58.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

