William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of SMWB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 202,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,157. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $679.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Similarweb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Similarweb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Similarweb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

