William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MaxCyte stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 328,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,853. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $436.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

