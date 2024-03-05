Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,154 ($52.72).

WTB traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,165 ($40.17). 287,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,925. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,756 ($34.98) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.14). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,544.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,446.85. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,876.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($45.37) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,920.87). Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

