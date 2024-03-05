Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,154 ($52.72).
In other news, insider Shelley Roberts acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($45.37) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,920.87). Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
