Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.