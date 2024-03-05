Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 130,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,989. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,829,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

