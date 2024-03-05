Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.89. 235,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,601,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

