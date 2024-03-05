Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FS KKR Capital (FSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2024 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – FS KKR Capital had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.50.

1/29/2024 – FS KKR Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 931,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,441. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $165,574. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after buying an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

