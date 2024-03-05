Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.93 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $47.65 million and $3.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,635,904 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

