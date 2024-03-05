WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

WAFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get WaFd alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WaFd

WaFd Stock Down 1.8 %

WAFD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.