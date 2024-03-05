Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 24%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares rose 24% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 168,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 64,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 28.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 67.22 and a quick ratio of 173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

