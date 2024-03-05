VSE (VSEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Report on VSE

Institutional Trading of VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.