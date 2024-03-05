Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.