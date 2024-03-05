Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.