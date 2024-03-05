Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Update

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 175,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Visionary Price Performance

GV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,286. Visionary has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.

Get Visionary alerts:

About Visionary

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.