Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRTS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $227.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.91 and its 200-day moving average is $211.93. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

