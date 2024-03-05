Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

