Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 425,899 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 104.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 597,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 182,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,208. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

