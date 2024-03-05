Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares $0.03 — Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

CBH remained flat at $8.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,459. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

