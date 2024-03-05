Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RBOT opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.40 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

