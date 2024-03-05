Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.78.

Vertex stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares in the company, valued at $52,853,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,772. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vertex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

