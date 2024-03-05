Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Get Vertex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Vertex Price Performance

Insider Activity

Vertex stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. Vertex has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,853,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,853,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,454,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.