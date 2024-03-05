VersaBank (VBNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VersaBank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $303.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VBNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in VersaBank in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

