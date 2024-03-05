Verge Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $101.99 million and approximately $40.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00655699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00132770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00055294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00226536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00163315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.