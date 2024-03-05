Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $46.54

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.54, but opened at $45.04. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 61,934 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

