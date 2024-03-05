Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.30% of Ventas worth $51,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

