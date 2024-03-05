Velas (VLX) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $43.30 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00063608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,564,442,541 coins and its circulating supply is 2,564,442,539 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

