Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lowered by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 862,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,663. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

