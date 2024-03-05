Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,980. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.