Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 101.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,572. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $287.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.56 and its 200 day moving average is $250.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

