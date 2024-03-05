Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.63

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.63 and last traded at $194.73, with a volume of 7780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.04.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,292,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

