Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 11,036,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

