Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.77

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.77, with a volume of 36808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.