V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $42.83. V2X shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 44,621 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in V2X by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in V2X by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V2X by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

