Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $21.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

UTZ stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 99,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

