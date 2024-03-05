Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.89

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 1762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Urbana Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insider Activity

Urbana Company Profile

In related news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Insiders own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.